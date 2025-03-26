Hartlepool man appears in court after admitting unlawfully using a disabled person's badge to park in Manchester

By Courtsdesk
Published 26th Mar 2025, 08:35 BST
A Hartlepool man has been fined in court after admitting unlawfully using a disabled person’s badge to park his vehicle in a city centre.

Mahmood Naqeshi-Bandi admitted the offence when he appeared before Manchester Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

The court that 39-year-old Naqeshi-Bandi contravened the city's controlled parking zone regulations by displaying a blue badge when he was not entitled to the concession on July 3 of last year.

He was fined £80 and also ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £150 in costs.

A Hartlepool man has been fined in court for unlawfully using a blue badge to park in Manchester city centre.

Naqeshi-Bandi, of Merlin Way, in the Bishop Cuthbert area of town, must pay the £262 total penalty by April 17.

