A Hartlepool man has been fined in court after admitting unlawfully using a disabled person’s badge to park his vehicle in a city centre.

Mahmood Naqeshi-Bandi admitted the offence when he appeared before Manchester Magistrates’ Court earlier this month.

The court that 39-year-old Naqeshi-Bandi contravened the city's controlled parking zone regulations by displaying a blue badge when he was not entitled to the concession on July 3 of last year.

He was fined £80 and also ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge and £150 in costs.

Naqeshi-Bandi, of Merlin Way, in the Bishop Cuthbert area of town, must pay the £262 total penalty by April 17.

