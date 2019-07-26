Hartlepool man appears in court charged with Chester-le-Street murder
A man has appeared in court for the first time to face an allegation he murdered another man.
Mohammed Rahman, of Eamont Gardens, Hartlepool, has been charged with the offence following the death of Alan Stokoe, who died after he suffered stab injuries during the early hours of Sunday.
The 42-year-old, dressed in a black North Face T-shirt, spoke only to confirm his age and address when he appeared before Peterlee Magistrates’ Court this morning, Friday, July 26.
Chairman of the bench Lorraine Overton told Rahman he will be remanded until Monday, July 29, when he will appear before Newcastle Crown Court.
The next hearing is scheduled for the same crown court on Friday, August 23.
Mr Stokoe, 26, who lived in Chester-le-Street, died in Melville Street in the town just after 2am on Sunday.
The emergency services treated Mr Stokoe at the scene, but he was pronounced death after sustaining fatal injuries.
His family released a statement through Durham Constabulary.
It said: “All the family are devastated about the loss of Alan.
“He was a funny man and will be greatly missed.”
Police said as inquiries were launched that a 42-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Melville Street, which is a short distance away from the town’s hospital, was cordoned off for some time while officers carried out the initial stages of the investigation into Mr Stokoe’s death, with people asked to avoid the area as inquiries were carried out.