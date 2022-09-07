Hartlepool man armed himself with golf club as an offensive weapon

Aaron Donley, 32, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, admitted possessing an offensive weapon in public in connection with the incident in the town’s Dalry Grove on June 24.

Donley also pleaded guilty at Teesside Magistrates’ Court to damaging a car’s windscreen and windows on the same day.

He additionally admitted damaging a window just two days later and was convicted of using violence to enter a property in another town street after pleading not guilty to the charge.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID

Donley, who pleaded guilty to a fifth charge of failing to surrender to bail, was in total sentenced to 26 weeks in custody, which was suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £758.80p in compensation by the middle of this month.