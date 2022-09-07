Hartlepool man armed himself with golf club as an offensive weapon
A man has avoided an immediate spell in jail after arming himself with a golf club.
Aaron Donley, 32, of Lime Crescent, Hartlepool, admitted possessing an offensive weapon in public in connection with the incident in the town’s Dalry Grove on June 24.
Donley also pleaded guilty at Teesside Magistrates’ Court to damaging a car’s windscreen and windows on the same day.
He additionally admitted damaging a window just two days later and was convicted of using violence to enter a property in another town street after pleading not guilty to the charge.
Most Popular
-
1
See inside Hartlepool's first escape room as it opens for business
-
2
Cleveland Police rule out foul play in Hartlepool death of 22-year-old Henry Rafferty
-
3
Pair flee scene after car crashes into Hartlepool wall
-
4
The latest Hartlepool criminals to be locked up by the courts
-
5
How newly approved plans will bring 'eyesore' Hartlepool building back into use
Donley, who pleaded guilty to a fifth charge of failing to surrender to bail, was in total sentenced to 26 weeks in custody, which was suspended for 18 months, and ordered to pay £758.80p in compensation by the middle of this month.
As part of his sentence, he must also abide by the terms of a restraining order and complete a building better relationships programme.