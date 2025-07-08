A town man has been arrested on suspicion of “multiple fraud offences” involving dozens of alleged victims.

He was detained at an address in the Fens area of Hartlepool as part of an investigation by the North East Regional Organised Crime Unit (NEROCU).

The inquiry centres on claims that 40 people – “in various locations across the country from the North East to the South Coast” – lost around £95,000 as part of the suspected con.

NERCOU believes “multiple fake companies” were set up with staff recruited and then remaining unpaid.

Their contracts were allegedly terminated once they queried where their wages were.

NERCOU is also investigating alleged offences of impersonating a solicitor, forging documentation with legitimate company logos, hiring workplace equipment and not paying for it as well as unpaid rent on business premises.

The unit’s inquiry led officers to the address in the Fens area of town at the start of the month and the arrest of the 25-year-old man.

A NERCOU statement added: “He has since been released on police bail while inquiries continue.”

Searches of the property and another address in Redcar saw officers seize mobile phones, laptops, sim cards and documents.

Following the arrest, Detective Sergeant Andrea Smith, who investigates economic crime for NEROCU, said: “This police action has been the result of a dedicated team working hard to protect communities and seek out suspects.”

NEROCU operates across the Northumbria, Cleveland and Durham areas and regularly works with North-East police forces and national partners to tackle serious and organised crime.

Det Sgt Smith added: “Fraudsters are experts in manipulating people to appear legitimate and scam people out of their hard-earned money.

“They will also put pressure on you to act quickly to avoid you asking trusted friends and family or your bank for advice.

“Here at NEROCU we have specialist teams working year-round to tackle this type of offending and bring those responsible to justice.”

For help and advice about potential fraud cases, visit the Action Fraud website at www.actionfraud.police.uk/.

Cleveland Police can also be contacted via their website at www.cleveland.police.uk/ or by calling 101.

