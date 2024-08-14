Hartlepool man assaulted two security guards after being asked to leave Boots store
Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard Gavin Middleton refused to leave and threatened to “nut” the first guard who approached him.
Thirty-six-year-old Middleton tried but failed to headbutt the guard before swinging a punch at a second security guard after being ejected, hitting him on the back of his head.
Nick Woodhouse, defending, said Middleton was falsely accused of shoplifting and was upset at having to leave before he could collect a prescription although he accepted it was “no way” to act.
The court also heard a previous brain injury affects his thinking.
Middleton, of Melrose Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating on March 19.
He was sentenced to a 24-month community order with Thinking Skills programme, 12 months’ of drug rehabilitation and 150 hours of unpaid work.
Middleton was also ordered to pay one guard £100 compensation and the other £75.