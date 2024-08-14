Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man assaulted two shop security guards after being asked to leave a Boots store in Hartlepool.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard Gavin Middleton refused to leave and threatened to “nut” the first guard who approached him.

Thirty-six-year-old Middleton tried but failed to headbutt the guard before swinging a punch at a second security guard after being ejected, hitting him on the back of his head.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nick Woodhouse, defending, said Middleton was falsely accused of shoplifting and was upset at having to leave before he could collect a prescription although he accepted it was “no way” to act.

Gavin Middleton leaving of Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID

The court also heard a previous brain injury affects his thinking.

Middleton, of Melrose Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating on March 19.

He was sentenced to a 24-month community order with Thinking Skills programme, 12 months’ of drug rehabilitation and 150 hours of unpaid work.

Middleton was also ordered to pay one guard £100 compensation and the other £75.