Hartlepool man avoids immediate jail term after he admits attacking woman
Hartlepool man Nicholas Boylan pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm against his victim at an address in Eastwood, Nottingham, on August 13, 2022.
Magistrates decided earlier this month that they could impose a suspended jail term because of the time he has spent without reoffending since the attack.
They also noted that his work with the probation service concerning domestic abuse has provided “a realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.
Boylan, who is 45 years of age and from Catcote Road, was handed a 24-week jail term, which was suspended for 18 months, by Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
As part of his sentence he must also complete up to 10 days of rehabilitation activities as directed by his probation officer.
In addition, Boylan was ordered to pay £500 compensation to his victim and £620 in court costs.