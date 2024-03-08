Hartlepool man burgled Billingham family home after taking drugs at party, Teesside Crown Court told
Intoxicated Anthony Evans, 28, from the town climbed in the window of a house in Newbury Way, Billingham, in the middle of the night after attending a party nearby.
The occupants, a woman and her four-year-old daughter, were in bed at the time.
Teesside Crown Court heard the mum was awoken by the sound of her dog barking but went back to sleep when it stopped.
The following morning she discovered two windows open and blood and finger prints on the inside of them.
Luckily, nothing was taken and it is believed Evans was scared off by the dog, Teesside Crown Court was told.
Evans, of Oxford Road, Hartlepool, admitted burglary in the magistrates’ court last month.
He came very close to being jailed but was spared because he is a full time carer for his disabled partner.
Tom Bennett, mitigating, said Evans had fallen off the straight and narrow, adding: “He is at a loss to be able to express what was going through his head at the time because he was intoxicated.”
Evans said he was sorry and understood the effect burglary can have on victims.
He was given a 12-month jail term, which was suspended for 18 months, together with 100 days’ alcohol free monitoring and 20 rehabilitation activity days.
Judge Chris Smith told Evans: “Because you have caring responsibilities, my ultimatum to you is keep out of trouble, stick to the conditions of the order and you won’t have to go to Durham Prison.”