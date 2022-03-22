Hartlepool man charged after dog allegedly injured female while dangerously out of control

Anthony Armstrong, 52, is charged with being the owner or person in charge of a dog that was dangerously out of control and caused an injury.

The details of the alleged offence state he was the owner of a sandy coloured French Mastiff called Bruce which was dangerously out of control in the town’s Cornwall Street on November 16 last year.

It is further alleged that while out of control the dog injured a female contrary to the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991.

The case was due to be heard at Teesside Magistrates Court.

Armstrong, of Cornwall Street, Hartlepool, was due to face the charge at Teesside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, March 22, but did not attend.

There was no explanation given and magistrates issued a warrant after saying they were satisfied the correct court summons papers had been properly served on the defendant.

