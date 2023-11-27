News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man charged with arson following property blaze in Glamis Walk

A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with two counts of arson following a property blaze.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 27th Nov 2023, 17:24 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 17:24 GMT
Joshua Benn, who is 30 years of age, is accused of committing the alleged offences in Glamis Walk, off Catcote Road, Hartlepool, on Monday, November 20.

Benn was arrested by police and charged with arson with intent to endanger life and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.

Appearing before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, he was remanded in custody by District Judge Steven Hood after the cases were transferred to nearby Teesside Crown Court owing to the severity of the charges.

A man has been charged with arson following an incident at a property in Glamis Walk.

Benn, whose address was given as Glamis Walk, will appear at the crown court on Wednesday, December 20, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

The value of the damage caused to the property, which is believed to be owned by the Accent Group, has still to be disclosed.