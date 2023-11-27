Hartlepool man charged with arson following property blaze in Glamis Walk
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joshua Benn, who is 30 years of age, is accused of committing the alleged offences in Glamis Walk, off Catcote Road, Hartlepool, on Monday, November 20.
Benn was arrested by police and charged with arson with intent to endanger life and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered.
Appearing before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, he was remanded in custody by District Judge Steven Hood after the cases were transferred to nearby Teesside Crown Court owing to the severity of the charges.
Benn, whose address was given as Glamis Walk, will appear at the crown court on Wednesday, December 20, for a plea and trial preparation hearing.
The value of the damage caused to the property, which is believed to be owned by the Accent Group, has still to be disclosed.