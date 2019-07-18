Hartlepool man charged with assault of emergency worker after incident at University Hospital of North Tees
A man who was charged with assault by beating has been bailed.
By faye.dixon
Thursday, 18 July, 2019, 10:26
The 38-year-old, Jamie Shillaw, of Whin Meadows in Hartlepool has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker following an alleged incident.
The incident took place at the University Hospital of North Tees on Monday, July 15.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Shillaw appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Wednesday, July 17.
He has been released on bail until his next court appearance on Friday, September 6 also at Teesside Magistrates.