Micheal Kettlewell, 38, appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Thursday, February 2, after he was charged by police earlier in the week.

He faces charges of making threats to kill against a woman and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same alleged victim.

Kettlewell is also charged with two counts of possessing an offensive weapon relating to allegations he had knuckle dusters and a butterfly knife.

The hearing took place at Teesside Magistrates Court.

All of the accusations arise out of an alleged incident in Hartlepool on Friday, February 27.

Kettlewell, of Mildenhall Close, Hartlepool, did not enter pleas to any of the charges.

Due to the seriousness of the allegations, District Judge Marie Mallon sent the case to Teesside Crown Court where he is due to appear on Thursday, March 2.