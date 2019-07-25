Hartlepool man charged with murder of Alan Stokoe in Chester-le-Street
A Hartlepool man has been charged with the murder of Alan Stokoe in Chester-le-Street at the weekend.
A 42-year-old man will appear in magistrates’ court on Friday, July 26, charged with murder.
Mohammed Rahman, of Eamont Gardens, in Hartlepool, has been charged with murder.
He is due to appear before Peterlee Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of Alan Stokoe, in Chester-le-Street.
Mr Stokoe, 26, died in Melville Street in the early hours of Sunday morning after suffering stab injuries.
Mr Rahman, a 42-year-old from Eamont Gardens, in Hartlepool, was charged with murder this afternoon.
Durham police were called at around 2.05am on Sunday, July 21 following the reports of an incident and Mr Stokoe was found to have suffered fatal injuries after being stabbed in Melville Street.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Emergency services treated Mr Stokoe, of Chester-le-Street, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Tributes have been paid to Mr Stokoe who will be ‘greatly missed’.
The family have since released a statement which said: “All the family are devastated about the loss of Alan. He was a funny man and will be greatly missed.”
A post mortem examination has been carried out and Durham Constabulary.
Detective Chief Superintendent Victoria Fuller, who is leading the investigation, said on Sunday: “This investigation is in the very early stages, but I would like to reassure the local community that we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.
“Neighbourhood officers are being deployed to the area to provide reassurance to local residents.”