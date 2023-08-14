Hartlepool man charged with rape
John Rogan, who is 43 years of age and from Hartlepool, is also accused of committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same person.
The two alleged offences are said to have happened on different dates in the same year.
No pleas were entered by Rogan when he made his first appearance in connection with the accusations at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this month.
Owing to the severity of the rape charge, District Judge Helen Cousins adjourned the case and transferred it to nearby Teesside Crown Court.
Rogan, whose address was given as Shields Terrace, was granted unconditional bail until Friday, September 8, when he was ordered to appear at a plea and trial preparation hearing at the crown court in front of a judge.