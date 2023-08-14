John Rogan, who is 43 years of age and from Hartlepool, is also accused of committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same person.

The two alleged offences are said to have happened on different dates in the same year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No pleas were entered by Rogan when he made his first appearance in connection with the accusations at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this month.

Owing to the severity of the rape charge, District Judge Helen Cousins adjourned the case and transferred it to nearby Teesside Crown Court.