Hartlepool man charged with rape

A man has been bailed after he appeared in court for the first time in connection with a charge that he raped a woman.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 14th Aug 2023, 15:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 15:34 BST

John Rogan, who is 43 years of age and from Hartlepool, is also accused of committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the same person.

The two alleged offences are said to have happened on different dates in the same year.

No pleas were entered by Rogan when he made his first appearance in connection with the accusations at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this month.

Owing to the severity of the rape charge, District Judge Helen Cousins adjourned the case and transferred it to nearby Teesside Crown Court.

Rogan, whose address was given as Shields Terrace, was granted unconditional bail until Friday, September 8, when he was ordered to appear at a plea and trial preparation hearing at the crown court in front of a judge.