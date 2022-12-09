News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man charged with stealing money from woman at cashpoint and host of other offences

A man has been charged with stealing money from a woman at a cashpoint and a host of other offences.

By Newsroom
20 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Dec 2022, 5:15pm

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Friday: “A man has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, driving whilst disqualified, no insurance, failure to provide and theft after police received a report that a van was allegedly stolen whilst briefly unattended on Whitburn Street, Hartlepool, around 7.30am on Wednesday, 7th December.

“Shortly after, the man is then alleged to have stolen cash from a woman at a cashpoint in Billingham.

“Officers later spotted the van and stopped it.”

The Hartlepool case was due to be heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough, on Friday.
