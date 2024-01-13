Hartlepool man Christopher Calvert charged with raping woman abroad
Christopher Calvert, from Hartlepool, appeared before a judge earlier this week in connection with the charge.
Calvert, who is 50 years of age, is accused of raping “a woman 16 years of age or over” in Turkey.
He denied the charge when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on January 11.
Owing to the seriousness of the accusation, District Judge Marie Mallon transferred the case to nearby Teesside Crown Court.
Calvert, from Elizabeth Way, Seaton Carew, was granted unconditional bail until Thursday, February 8, when he must attend court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.