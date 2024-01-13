A man is due to face a crown court trial after he denied raping a woman abroad.

Christopher Calvert, from Hartlepool, appeared before a judge earlier this week in connection with the charge.

Calvert, who is 50 years of age, is accused of raping “a woman 16 years of age or over” in Turkey.

He denied the charge when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on January 11.

The Hartlepool case will be dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

Owing to the seriousness of the accusation, District Judge Marie Mallon transferred the case to nearby Teesside Crown Court.