Hartlepool man Christopher Calvert charged with raping woman abroad

A man is due to face a crown court trial after he denied raping a woman abroad.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 13th Jan 2024, 11:31 GMT
Christopher Calvert, from Hartlepool, appeared before a judge earlier this week in connection with the charge.

Calvert, who is 50 years of age, is accused of raping “a woman 16 years of age or over” in Turkey.

He denied the charge when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, on January 11.

The Hartlepool case will be dealt with at Teesside Crown Court.

Owing to the seriousness of the accusation, District Judge Marie Mallon transferred the case to nearby Teesside Crown Court.

Calvert, from Elizabeth Way, Seaton Carew, was granted unconditional bail until Thursday, February 8, when he must attend court for a plea and trial preparation hearing.