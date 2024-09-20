Hartlepool man continued to claim benefits after failing to disclose inheritance payment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Hartlepool man carried on claiming benefits after failing to disclose an inheritance payment.

Stephen Goddard, 68, falsely told Hartlepool Borough Council in 2022 that he was eligible for housing benefits despite having nearly £113,000 in his bank account.

Teesside Magistrates’ Court was told that Goddard, of Staithes Court, in Hartlepool, recently received some inheritance money although the exact sum was not disclosed during the hearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Between May 2019 and July 2022, Goddard also failed to notify the Department for Work and Pensions in a “change of circumstances” that meant he was no longer eligible for Universal Credit.

Stephen Goddard leaves Teesside Magistrates' Court following his recent benefit fraud case.

Goddard pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared before the Middlesbrough court on Thursday, September 12.

Taylor Plunkett, defending, said: “Mr Goddard has now repaid all the money that was left outstanding.”

The court heard, however, that proof that the money was repaid has still to be provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Plunkett said: “He said he paid in full on August 16 and that proof would be sent to him within five days, but he has still not received it.”

Hartlepool man Stephen Goddard could face jail after he repeatedly lied to authorities to receive benefits despite having more than £100,000 in his bank account.

Mr Plunkett, defending Goddard’s character, said: “He has never committed any previous offences. There is nothing on his record at all. No convictions, no warnings or cautions.”

The case has been adjourned until later this month for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

Goddard was told he could be sentenced either at Teesside Magistrates Court or Teesside Crown Court.

He has been released on bail with no conditions until he returns to court.