News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Hartlepool man could face prison sentence after beating woman at King's Cross Railway Station

A Hartlepool man has been warned he may be jailed after he admitted beating a woman at one of London’s busiest train stations and to possessing cocaine.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 21st Feb 2024, 16:55 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Tony Clarke, 35, has appeared before Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough, after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to assaulting the woman at King’s Cross Railway Station on July 9 of last year.

Clarke, of Miers Avenue, in Hartlepool, also admitted to having an undisclosed “quantity of cocaine” in his possession on the same day after being searched by police officers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While he was due to be sentenced at the latest hearing, the case has been adjourned until March 11 for further information to be presented.

Most Popular
Tony Clarke pictured leaving Teesside Magistrates Court on February 21.Tony Clarke pictured leaving Teesside Magistrates Court on February 21.
Tony Clarke pictured leaving Teesside Magistrates Court on February 21.

In the meantime, Clarke has been granted unconditional bail although he has been warned that he could be facing “immediate custody” once all the evidence is heard.

Judge Marie Mallon told the court: “I believe this case crosses the custody threshold.”