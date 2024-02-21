Hartlepool man could face prison sentence after beating woman at King's Cross Railway Station
Tony Clarke, 35, has appeared before Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough, after pleading guilty at an earlier hearing to assaulting the woman at King’s Cross Railway Station on July 9 of last year.
Clarke, of Miers Avenue, in Hartlepool, also admitted to having an undisclosed “quantity of cocaine” in his possession on the same day after being searched by police officers.
While he was due to be sentenced at the latest hearing, the case has been adjourned until March 11 for further information to be presented.
In the meantime, Clarke has been granted unconditional bail although he has been warned that he could be facing “immediate custody” once all the evidence is heard.
Judge Marie Mallon told the court: “I believe this case crosses the custody threshold.”