Hartlepool man crept through woman's open bedroom window while she was asleep

By Gavin Ledwith

Hartlepool Mail Editor

Published 12th Apr 2025, 10:35 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2025, 11:16 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man who crept through a woman’s open bedroom window while she was asleep has been ordered to pay her compensation.

Anthony Chapman also made unwanted calls to her and sent her unwanted text messages over a three-week period.

Chapman, 34, of Collingwood Road, Hartlepool, admitted one count of committing harassment without violence between March 14 and April 3.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that Chapman “knew or ought to have known” that his actions amounted to harassment.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REIDThe Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID
The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

He received a 16-week jail term, which was suspended for 18 months, and must pay £200 in compensation.

The court heard that he was not immediately jailed because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

As part of the terms of a restraining order, Chapman was also ordered not to enter a named Hartlepool street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court was told he “repeatedly made unwanted calls to her, sent unwanted text messages to her and on one occasion entered her bedroom via an open window whilst she was asleep”.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice