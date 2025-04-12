Hartlepool man crept through woman's open bedroom window while she was asleep

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who crept through a woman’s open bedroom window while she was asleep has been ordered to pay her compensation.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anthony Chapman also made unwanted calls to her and sent her unwanted text messages over a three-week period.

Chapman, 34, of Collingwood Road, Hartlepool, admitted one count of committing harassment without violence between March 14 and April 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that Chapman “knew or ought to have known” that his actions amounted to harassment.

The Hartlepool case was heard at Teesside Magistrates' Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

He received a 16-week jail term, which was suspended for 18 months, and must pay £200 in compensation.

The court heard that he was not immediately jailed because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.

As part of the terms of a restraining order, Chapman was also ordered not to enter a named Hartlepool street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court was told he “repeatedly made unwanted calls to her, sent unwanted text messages to her and on one occasion entered her bedroom via an open window whilst she was asleep”.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.