Hartlepool man crept through woman's open bedroom window while she was asleep
Anthony Chapman also made unwanted calls to her and sent her unwanted text messages over a three-week period.
Chapman, 34, of Collingwood Road, Hartlepool, admitted one count of committing harassment without violence between March 14 and April 3.
Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that Chapman “knew or ought to have known” that his actions amounted to harassment.
He received a 16-week jail term, which was suspended for 18 months, and must pay £200 in compensation.
The court heard that he was not immediately jailed because there was a “realistic prospect of rehabilitation”.
As part of the terms of a restraining order, Chapman was also ordered not to enter a named Hartlepool street.
The court was told he “repeatedly made unwanted calls to her, sent unwanted text messages to her and on one occasion entered her bedroom via an open window whilst she was asleep”.