Hartlepool man Daniel Hanley jailed after committing sex act in public

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 10th Dec 2024, 14:57 BST
A man has been jailed after he was caught committing a sex act in public.

Daniel Hanley was told in court that his offence was so serious “that only a custodial sentence can be justified”.

Hanley, 37, of Alma Street, Hartlepool, was caught on security camera committing the offence in the Throston area of town on April 30.

Police were alerted and he was later arrested.

Hartlepool man Daniel Hanley has been jailed after committing a sex act in public.placeholder image
Appearing before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, Hanley has now admitted one charge of outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner.

District Judge Helen Cousins imprisoned him for 20 days and ordered him to pay a £1 victim surcharge.

No order for costs was made.

While Hanley was given credit for his guilty plea, the court was told he had a “flagrant disregard for people and their property”.

A separate charge of failing to surrender to custody on November 20 after he was released on bail was withdrawn.

