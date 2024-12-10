A man has been jailed after he was caught committing a sex act in public.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Hanley was told in court that his offence was so serious “that only a custodial sentence can be justified”.

Hanley, 37, of Alma Street, Hartlepool, was caught on security camera committing the offence in the Throston area of town on April 30.

Police were alerted and he was later arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hartlepool man Daniel Hanley has been jailed after committing a sex act in public.

Appearing before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, Hanley has now admitted one charge of outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner.

District Judge Helen Cousins imprisoned him for 20 days and ordered him to pay a £1 victim surcharge.

No order for costs was made.

While Hanley was given credit for his guilty plea, the court was told he had a “flagrant disregard for people and their property”.

A separate charge of failing to surrender to custody on November 20 after he was released on bail was withdrawn.