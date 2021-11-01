Hartlepool man denies possessing video of man having sex with chicken
A Hartlepool man is facing trial after he denied being in possession of a video showing a person having sex with a chicken.
Mark Powell, 43, pleaded not guilty at Teesside Magistrates’ Court to a single allegation of possessing an extreme pornographic image relating to one video.
The offence is alleged to have been committed between June in 2019 and November last year.
John Garside, prosecuting, said it was an allegation that was suitable of being dealt with by the magistrates’ court.
Powell also asked for his trial to take place at the lower court instead of by a jury.
The offence carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison.
The court heard Powell has no previous convictions.
Neil Douglas, defending, said it was his client’s case that he did not see the video or know what it contained.
The trial was fixed for February 1 of next year and Powell, of Groom Terrace, Hartlepool, was granted unconditional bail.