Hartlepool man denies rape of schoolgirl in court and will stand trial next year

Brandon Orley, 19, is charged with two counts of rape, one of attempted rape and one of sexual assault, all of which he denies.

He entered not guilty pleas to each offence when they were put to him at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday, May 17.

The alleged victim cannot be identified by law.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trial will take place at Teesside Crown Court next year.

A timetable for various legal processes was outlined during the brief hearing at the crown court.

Some will take place later this year although Orley was told that the earliest his trial could take place was almost a year away.

It was listed for May 8, 2023, and is expected to last for four days.

Judge Jonathan Carroll granted Orley, of Cameron Road, in Hartlepool, conditional bail in the meantime.