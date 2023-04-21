Hartlepool man denies robbing town betting shop of £63.43p
A man accused of robbing a Hartlepool betting shop is set to stand trial after denying the offence.
Christopher Bowlt, 40, pleaded not guilty at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, April 21, to robbing a man of money on March 22 this year.
Bowlt was charged by police in connection with a robbery at Betfred Bookmakers, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, when £63.43p was allegedly taken.
His barrister, Ian Mullarkey, said he disputes evidence in the case including identification.
The case has now been fixed for a trial at the crown court in September. It is due to last for two days.
At the preliminary hearing, Judge Howard Crowson advised Bowlt to complete a statement outlining his defence within the required timescale and to attend the trial.
Bowlt, of Airdrie Grove, Hartlepool, appeared in court via a videolink from Durham Prison after previously being granted conditional bail by the magistrates court.
He was remanded in custody by the judge.