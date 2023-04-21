News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man denies robbing town betting shop of £63.43p

A man accused of robbing a Hartlepool betting shop is set to stand trial after denying the offence.

By Mark Payne
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 13:40 BST

Christopher Bowlt, 40, pleaded not guilty at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, April 21, to robbing a man of money on March 22 this year.

Bowlt was charged by police in connection with a robbery at Betfred Bookmakers, in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, when £63.43p was allegedly taken.

His barrister, Ian Mullarkey, said he disputes evidence in the case including identification.

The Betfred shop at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID.The Betfred shop at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID.
The Betfred shop at Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID.
The case has now been fixed for a trial at the crown court in September. It is due to last for two days.

At the preliminary hearing, Judge Howard Crowson advised Bowlt to complete a statement outlining his defence within the required timescale and to attend the trial.

Bowlt, of Airdrie Grove, Hartlepool, appeared in court via a videolink from Durham Prison after previously being granted conditional bail by the magistrates court.

He was remanded in custody by the judge.

