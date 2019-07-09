Hartlepool man denies stealing purse with £200 in burglary at elderly woman's home
A 50-year-old man appeared in court charged with burgling the home of an elderly woman.
By The Newsroom
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 12:46
Kenneth Lowery is alleged to have stolen a purse containing £200 from the 86-year-old woman’s home in Hartlepool.
Lowery, of Bede Grove, Hartlepool, pleaded not guilty to burglary during a short preliminary hearing at Teesside Crown Court.
Prosecutor Jenny Haigh said the case will take about one day to try.
Judge Howard Crowson set a trial date of October 15.
Lowery was released on unconditional bail.