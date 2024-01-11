Hartlepool man denies the murder of 'much loved' Mark Davison from East Durham at Teesside Crown Court hearing
In a hearing at Teesside Crown Court on Thursday, January 11, Mark Beaumont, 48, denied the charge relating to the death of 59-year-old Mark Davison, from Easington.
Mr Davison died following an alleged incident in Gainford Street, off York Road, in Hartlepool town centre in May 2022.
A trial is set to take place on March 11 this year and is expected to last five days.
The Recorder of Durham gave directions for when expert evidence should be ready.
Beaumont, of Fordyce Road, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody and told to make sure that he attends the trial in person.
Police previously said that Mr Davison died after an alleged altercation at around 2.10pm on Friday, May 27.