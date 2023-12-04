News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man denies unlawfully possessing chainsaw in Raby Road

A man faces a crown court trial after he denied unlawfully possessing a chainsaw in public.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 15th Nov 2023, 10:59 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 13:18 GMT
Lewis Dungey, of Hartlepool, is accused of possessing the chainsaw, classed on court documents as an “offensive weapon”, "without lawful authority or reasonable excuse” in the town’s Raby Road on October 29.

He appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, for the first time in connection with the charge earlier this month and pleaded not guilty.

Justices have transferred the case to nearby Teesside Crown Court ahead of a jury trial.

Lewis Dungey is accused of unlawfully possessing a chainsaw in Hartlepool's Raby Road.

A second charge of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, in this case a knuckle duster on the same day and again in Raby Road, was withdrawn.

Dungey, who is 28 years of age and who lives in Raby Road, was granted unconditional bail by magistrates until Tuesday, December 12, when he will face a judge for a plea and trial preparation hearing.