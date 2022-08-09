Hartlepool man descended into viewing child abuse images after death of father

Nathan Foster, 20, engaged in explicit online conversations and saved a number of illegal images which he stored in a folder titled For My Eyes Only, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The court was told his behaviour was triggered following the death of his father aged just 44 in March 2020.

Acting on information received, police attended his home in February this year.

Teesside Crown Court.

His mother, who was present, said “You haven’t been looking at kids have you son?”, said prosecutor Emma Atkinson.

Foster said he had “just clicked on some links” he had been sent.

His internet history revealed he had accessed child abuse images from a particular website.

He had also visited another which featured bestiality videos.

Foster admitted three counts of making indecent images of children relating to 33 images comprising nine in the most serious category.

He also pleaded guilty to possessing extreme pornography.

Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said the death of Foster’s father had a “significant impact” adding he felt shame and remorse.

Judge Howard Crowson told Foster, of Norfolk Place, Hartlepool: “It appears people were encouraging you to view it but you appear to have enjoyed it which is worrying.”

But he said he was persuaded to draw back from a prison sentence due his personal mitigation, previous good character and age.

Foster was given an 18-month community order with rehabilitation.