Hartlepool man due before Teesside Magistrates accused of burgling 89-year-old’s home
A Hartlepool man is due to appear at court today (July 31) after being charged with burgling an 89-year-old’s house.
The 44-year-old, of Otterpool Close, in Hartlepool, was arrested by officers and after questioning, was charged with burglary, attempted burglary and possession of a class A drug.
Police say the burglary happened at 4.45pm on Sunday, July 28, at a property on Grosmont Road, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, while the 89-year-old occupant was inside.
A quantity of cash and an item of jewellery was stolen.