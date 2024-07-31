Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hartlepool man is due to appear at court today (July 31) after being charged with burgling an 89-year-old’s house.

The 44-year-old, of Otterpool Close, in Hartlepool, was arrested by officers and after questioning, was charged with burglary, attempted burglary and possession of a class A drug.

Police say the burglary happened at 4.45pm on Sunday, July 28, at a property on Grosmont Road, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, while the 89-year-old occupant was inside.