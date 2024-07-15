Hartlepool man due before Teesside magistrates accused of having banned XL Bully dog

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 08:22 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Hartlepool man is due in court charged with having an XL Bully dog.

Anthony Chapman, 35, is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates Court on Monday morning (July 15) after being charged with possessing or having custody of a fighting dog which comes under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

It is alleged that Chapman, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, ”had possession of or custody” of an XL Bully dog on February 11 this year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If convicted, he could face up to six months in prison or an unlimited fine.

Teesside Magistrates Court.Teesside Magistrates Court.
Teesside Magistrates Court.

The large bulldog-type American breed was added to a banned list under Dangerous Dogs Act in October last year.

Since February, it has been an offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without an exemption certificate, meaning unregistered pets can be taken and owners possibly fined and prosecuted.

The Government move to ban XL bullies followed a series of attacks on people.

Campaigners are seeking to challenge the decision in the High Court.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice