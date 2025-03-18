Hartlepool man escapes driving ban amid fears his business would suffer and staff would lose jobs
Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard that self-employed Hartlepool man Mark Angus faced disqualification under the totting up process after he was convicted of driving without correct insurance on the A179 Hart Lane on May 18 of last year.
But justices decided against imposing a ban after hearing of the “exceptional hardship” it would cause Angus.
The Middlesbrough court was told he ran a property maintenance business and would lose trade if he could not drive.
Two apprentices, who do not drive, would also be left out of work.
A ban would additionally create problems when looking after his young children at weekends.
Angus, 42, of Dowson Road, received six points on his licence and was ordered to pay a £666 fine, £266 victim surcharge and £90 costs.
The £1,022 total must be paid in £100 monthly instalments from April 30.