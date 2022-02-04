Hartlepool man faces trial after denying child porn computer charge

Peter Blenkinsop, who is from Hartlepool, has denied one charge of making indecent photographs of children on November 13, 2020, and faces a crown court trial by jury later this year.

His lawyer, Stephen Constantine told Teesside Crown Court on Friday: "The suggestion is that perhaps there has been some activity perhaps outside the defendant's knowledge. “

Blenkinsop is due to stand trial at the Middlesbrough court at the end of June.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Hartlepool trial is due to take place at Middlesbrough's Teesside Crown Court.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said at the latest hearing: “It might be prudent to give the time to appoint an expert.”

Mr Constantine said the defence will now engage a computer expert to compile a report ahead of the case.

Blenkinsop, who is 65 and lives in the town’s York Road, had his unconditional bail extended until the start of his trial on June 30.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.