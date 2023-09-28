Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Levi Metcalfe struck the victim with the weapon outside her home, smashed one of her windows and sent threatening messages to her and her family afterwards.

The 22-year-old was found guilty by a jury of grievous bodily harm with intent after a three-day trial at Teesside Crown Court this week.

The court heard the attack happened when Metcalfe went round to the woman’s home in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool at about 6.30pm on August 31 last year.

Levi Metcalfe was convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent. (Photo: Adobe)

Prosecutor Joe Culley said he shouted for the woman’s son, who allegedly owed Metcalfe money, to come outside, prompting the victim to go out to speak to him.

"He began screaming at her,” said Mr Culley. “In one hand he had a wooden pole with nails stuck in it.

"He swung the wooden pole at her front window and smashed it. He then swung the piece of wood towards her.”

The court heard the woman put her arms up to protect her head and suffered serious injuries to her arm as a consequence.

"He struck her a further two times on the arm with the wooden pole before leaving the street,” said Mr Culley.

The victim was taken to hospital where it was found she had two fractures and a puncture wound requiring pins and a cast.

During the trial, Metcalfe accepted being at the scene and causing the injuries but tried to say he acted in self defence.

He claimed the victim had a knife although the jury rejected his account.

In the months afterwards, he sent threatening messages to the victim and her family, the court heard.

Metcalfe pleaded guilty to witness intimidation, criminal damage, and possessing an offensive weapon in public.

He was cleared of possessing a bladed article in relation to a knife he was alleged to have had during the incident on August 31.

Following the GBH verdict Metcalfe, of Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody.