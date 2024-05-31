Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A son stole over £65,000 from his mother who had dementia to fund his gambling addiction.

Dominic Wilkinson, 55, gambled thousands of pounds by transferring money from his mother’s bank account into his own after the sale of her house.

Teesside Crown Court heard he had power of attorney and sold his mother’s house for £157,000 in August 2019 and she went to live in a private residential care home.

But by June 2020, Wilkinson contacted Hartlepool Borough Council asking for financial assistance towards her care home fees as her savings had dropped to just £8,000.

The defendant placed 70 bets with Coral bookmakers in Hartlepool between August 2019 and March 2020.

The local authority’s care services manager was suspicious and made inquiries and reported the matter to the police.

Rachel Masters, prosecuting, said: “It was apparent that large sums of money had been transferred from Mrs Wilkinson’s account to the defendant’s bank account, and further that there were numerous suspicious payments to Coral bookmakers in Hartlepool.”

A subsequent investigation revealed 70 payments from Wilkinson’s account to Coral between 25 August 2019, and 13 March 2020.

All together he stole £65,700. When challenged, he claimed all transactions were at his mother’s request including placing large horse racing bets.

But it was pointed out that many were late at night when Mrs Wilkinson would not have had access to her money and she lacked the capacity due to her dementia.

The court heard Mrs Wilkinson, who has since died, had to change care homes as a result of her son’s dishonest actions, and the council pursued Wilkinson for four years over £78,000 in outstanding care home fees.

Wilkinson, of Rillston Close, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to theft at an earlier appearance.

John Crawford, defending, said Wilkinson had “genuine and heartfelt remorse” and he was under “immense strain” at the time due to his mother’s health and the Covid lockdown.

Mr Crawford added Wilkinson visited his mother regularly but his gambling spiralled out of control.

The judge, Recorder Fiona Davies, said there had been a high breach of trust, but she could spare him prison as he had repaid quite a lot of the money, has taken steps to address his gambling, and had no previous convictions.

He was sentenced to two years’ prison, suspended for two years, plus 300 hours unpaid work and a three-month tagged curfew.

Acting Inspector Derric Wade, of Cleveland Police, said: “Wilkinson gambled his mother’s life savings rather than pay for her care in the final days of her life.

"Whilst he may have thought that it was a victimless crime not to pay these bills, it certainly isn’t. Carers’ wages and accommodation need to be paid for, and essentially the taxpayers of Hartlepool are left to foot the bill for his mother’s care.”

Jill Harrison, Hartlepool Borough Council’s Executive Director of Adult and Community-Based Services, added: “This was an appalling case.

"First and foremost, our priority is to protect adults from financial and other forms of abuse, and we hope that this will serve as a very clear warning to others that we will always pursue justice in cases like this.