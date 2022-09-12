Gary Rowbotham, 35, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, September 12, to three counts of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs to another on dates between October 2019 and March 2020.

They relate to the supply of heroin, cocaine and MDMA.

Rowbotham also pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of class B drug amphetamine, and a class C drug to another on March 18, 2020.

The hearing took place at Teesside Crown Court.

The prosecution said the pleas were acceptable and the case was set down for sentence.

The judge, Recorder Caroline Goodwin KC, ordered a pre-sentence report.

She told Rowbotham, of Lowthian Road, Hartlepool: “You have had the good sense to plead guilty. You will be sentenced on October 17.

"I’m ordering a full pre-sentence report. These are very serious offences to which you have pleaded guilty.”