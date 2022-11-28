Hartlepool man given jail warning by Teesside judge after admitting threat to kill and series of assault charges
A man has been warned he is facing jail after he admitted assaulting and threatening to kill a woman.
Alan Bates, 41, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to making a threat to kill, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm against the female victim.
He also admitted damaging her mobile phone and two assault by beatings of another woman and man.
All of the offences happened on October 28 and are understood to have taken place in Glastonbury Walk, Hartlepool.
Bates denied making threats to kill against the second woman and man, and the prosecution said it would not be pursuing the charges.
But they asked for time to consider a restraining order and to obtain an updated impact statement from the main victim.
Bates, of Fulthorpe Avenue, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody and will be sentenced next month.
Recorder Aisha Wadoodi, told him: "It’s inevitable it’s going to be a custodial sentence and you will remain where you are until then.”