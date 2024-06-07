Hartlepool man given jail warning by Teesside judge after pleading guilty to assault

By Mark Payne
Published 7th Jun 2024, 14:42 BST
A man who assaulted and threatened another male with a knife has been warned “all options” are open when he is sentenced.

Richard While, 48, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, June 7, to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm to the victim.

The offence took place at an address in Hartlepool on January 3 this year.

While, also admitted threatening the same person an offensive weapon, namely a knife, on the same day.

Teesside Crown Court

He pleaded not guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, which was accepted by the prosecution.

While’s defence barrister, Stephen Constantine, said he was suffering from a number of mental health issues at the time, but they had now been stabilised.

He asked for an adjournment for reports, which the judge agreed to.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “In granting you that pre-sentence report I’m giving you no promises. All options remain open including custody.”

While, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody until next month.