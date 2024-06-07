Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who assaulted and threatened another male with a knife has been warned “all options” are open when he is sentenced.

Richard While, 48, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, June 7, to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm to the victim.

The offence took place at an address in Hartlepool on January 3 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While, also admitted threatening the same person an offensive weapon, namely a knife, on the same day.

Teesside Crown Court

He pleaded not guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, which was accepted by the prosecution.

While’s defence barrister, Stephen Constantine, said he was suffering from a number of mental health issues at the time, but they had now been stabilised.

He asked for an adjournment for reports, which the judge agreed to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “In granting you that pre-sentence report I’m giving you no promises. All options remain open including custody.”