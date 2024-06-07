Hartlepool man given jail warning by Teesside judge after pleading guilty to assault
Richard While, 48, pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court on Friday, June 7, to a charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm to the victim.
The offence took place at an address in Hartlepool on January 3 this year.
While, also admitted threatening the same person an offensive weapon, namely a knife, on the same day.
He pleaded not guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, which was accepted by the prosecution.
While’s defence barrister, Stephen Constantine, said he was suffering from a number of mental health issues at the time, but they had now been stabilised.
He asked for an adjournment for reports, which the judge agreed to.
Judge Jonathan Carroll said: “In granting you that pre-sentence report I’m giving you no promises. All options remain open including custody.”
While, of Stockton Road, Hartlepool, was remanded in custody until next month.