Samuel Reid, aged 23, admitted six charges in a hearing at Teesside Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, relating to 1,151 in Category A – the most serious kind – 867 Category B images, and 788 in Category C.

Reid, of Elwick Road, also admitted distributing one Category A image of a child, and possession of 85 prohibited images of a child.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough.

He further pleaded guilty to possessing 456 extreme pornographic images.

Reid admitted the charges but on a basis that the offences were committed over a much shorter time period than the prosecution say.

Sentencing was adjourned until April 21 for a report.

Recorder Aisha Wadoodi granted Reid bail but said: “You have pleaded guilty to serious offences.