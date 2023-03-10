News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man guilty of having nearly 3,000 child pornography images given jail warning at Teesside Crown Court

A judge warned a Hartlepool man “all options are open” after he pleaded guilty to having almost 3,000 indecent images of children.

By Mark Payne
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 10th Mar 2023, 6:00pm

Samuel Reid, aged 23, admitted six charges in a hearing at Teesside Crown Court.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, relating to 1,151 in Category A – the most serious kind – 867 Category B images, and 788 in Category C.

Reid, of Elwick Road, also admitted distributing one Category A image of a child, and possession of 85 prohibited images of a child.

The case was heard at Teesside Crown Court in Middlesbrough.
He further pleaded guilty to possessing 456 extreme pornographic images.

Reid admitted the charges but on a basis that the offences were committed over a much shorter time period than the prosecution say.

Sentencing was adjourned until April 21 for a report.

Recorder Aisha Wadoodi granted Reid bail but said: “You have pleaded guilty to serious offences.

"At the moment you are free to go but all options remain open to the court.”

