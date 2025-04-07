Hartlepool man illegally dumped household waste in back alleys behind two town streets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man must wait to learn his sentence after he admitted two charges of illegally dumping a range of household waste in back alleys.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Anthony Crannage, who is from Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

The Middlesbrough court was told how Crannage deposited controlled waste, “namely household waste, doors, carpets and clothes” in a back alley at the rear of Collingwood Road, in Hartlepool, on or around November 14, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also dumped similar items at the rear of the town’s Sydenham Road on or around March 13 of last year.

A man will be sentenced later in April after he admitted dumping waste at the rear of Hartlepool's Sydenham Road.

Both offences were committed without a valid environmental permit.

Crannage, who is 38 years of age and from Pinero Grove, was prosecuted by Hartlepool Borough Council under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

He was remanded on conditional bail until Tuesday, April 29, when he will learn his fate after a pre-sentence report has been compiled.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.