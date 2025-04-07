Hartlepool man illegally dumped household waste in back alleys behind two town streets
Mark Anthony Crannage, who is from Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to both offences when he appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court.
The Middlesbrough court was told how Crannage deposited controlled waste, “namely household waste, doors, carpets and clothes” in a back alley at the rear of Collingwood Road, in Hartlepool, on or around November 14, 2022.
He also dumped similar items at the rear of the town’s Sydenham Road on or around March 13 of last year.
Both offences were committed without a valid environmental permit.
Crannage, who is 38 years of age and from Pinero Grove, was prosecuted by Hartlepool Borough Council under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.
He was remanded on conditional bail until Tuesday, April 29, when he will learn his fate after a pre-sentence report has been compiled.