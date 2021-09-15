The case was heard at Teesside Magistrates Court.

Ashley Griffiths, 31, of Mountbatten Close, appeared at Teesside Magistrates Court on Friday, September 10.

He faces one allegation of blackmail contrary to section 21(1) of the Theft Act 1968.

No plea was entered during the hearing and the case was sent to the crown court where the charge can only be dealt with.

Griffiths is accused of making an unwarranted demand towards the end of last year of £55,000 with menaces from a man who cannot be identified.

Magistrates sent the case to Teesside Crown Court where the defendant is due to appear in front of a judge for the first time on Friday, October 8.

He is due to enter a plea on that date and the court is expected to fix a date for any trial.

He was granted bail without conditions by the magistrates court.

