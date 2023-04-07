News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man is jailed again after flouting terms of his release from prison

A man who flouted the terms of his release from jail has been imprisoned again.

By Newsroom
Published 7th Apr 2023, 13:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 13:37 BST

Teesside magistrates decided to imprison Paul Atkinson because of his “flagrant disregard of complying with probation”.

The court heard how Atkinson, who is from Hartlepool, failed to attend his initial appointment with the probation service on February 19 following his release from jail.

Nor did he attend the appointment when it was re-arranged for February 27.

This Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.This Hartlepool case was dealt with recently at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID.
He also twice failed to reside at his approved address on March 1 and March 2.

Atkinson, of Grange Road, was not allowed to stay elsewhere without first of all seeking permission from his supervisor.

He admitted one count of failing to comply with supervision requirements following his release from imprisonment and was locked up for 14 days.

Magistrates considered the offences “so serious” because of an “willful and persistent refusal over an extended period of not engaging with probation”.

