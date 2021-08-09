Hartlepool man jailed after attacking policeman, nurse and security guard
A thug has been jailed after admitting attacking a police officer a nurse and a hospital security guard on the same day.
Martin Casey, from Hartlepool, was locked up for four months after magistrates labelled each offence “so serious” because they were a “deliberate attack on a public servant carrying out public duties”.
Casey, 37, from the town’s Wiltshire Way, pleaded guilty to committing four offences in Stockton on May 6 this year.
Appearing at Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough, he admitted attacking the male police officer twice and the male security guard and female nurse once.
He was imprisoned for 16 weeks for one of the police officer assaults and received 12-week concurrent jail terms, which will each be served as part of the larger sentence, for the remaining three offences.
Casey, who received credit from the court for his guilty pleas, must also pay the security guard £100 compensation by August 12.
Latest statistics show the number of assaults on Cleveland Police officers rose by nearly a third to 592 in the year ending March.