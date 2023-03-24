News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man jailed after Cleveland Police discover cannabis farm worth up to £100,000

A man is beginning nearly two years behind bars after police raided a cannabis farm worth up to £100,000.

By Newsroom
Published 24th Mar 2023, 16:31 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 16:31 GMT

Gazmend Dini, 23, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, has been jailed for 22 months after he was convicted at Teesside Crown Court of producing class B drugs.

Cleveland Police say officers discovered the farm after Dini was stopped in a vehicle in town on October 13 of last year.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Sergeant Anthony Snow said after sentence on Friday: “We will continue to tackle drugs supply in Hartlepool and put those responsible before the courts.

Gazmend Dini has been jailed after a cannabis farm was discovered at an address in Hartlepool.
"Gazmend Dini was involved in the organisation and distribution of drugs and he will now spend time behind bars as a result of his actions.Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their local area is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

Gazmend Dini, 23, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, has been jailed for nearly two years at Teesside Crown Court.
