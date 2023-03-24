Hartlepool man jailed after Cleveland Police discover cannabis farm worth up to £100,000

Gazmend Dini, 23, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, has been jailed for 22 months after he was convicted at Teesside Crown Court of producing class B drugs.

Cleveland Police say officers discovered the farm after Dini was stopped in a vehicle in town on October 13 of last year.

Hartlepool Neighbourhood Sergeant Anthony Snow said after sentence on Friday: “We will continue to tackle drugs supply in Hartlepool and put those responsible before the courts.

"Gazmend Dini was involved in the organisation and distribution of drugs and he will now spend time behind bars as a result of his actions.Anyone with information regarding drugs activity in their local area is asked to call Cleveland Police on 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.

