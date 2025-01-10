Hartlepool man jailed after flouting court order on Christmas Day
Magistrates were told that the domestic violence protection order had only been issued against Karl Thomas two days earlier on December 23.
Thomas admitted breaching the order on December 25 by contacting a named woman.
Teesside Magistrates Court, in Middlesbrough, heard that the offence was considered serious “because the defendant has a flagrant disregard for court orders”.
Thomas, who is 41 and from Wilson Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 28 days on Boxing Day when appeared before court to admit the breach.
In a separate case heard by Teesside magistrates the following day, Mark Brian Wilkinson, whose address was given as Wynyard Mews, Hartlepool, was placed on a domestic violence protection order for 28 days.
The order prevents 45-year-old Wilkinson from contacting either directly or indirectly a named female “by any means whatsoever including through any form of electronic communication”.
