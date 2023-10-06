News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool man jailed at Teesside Crown Court for 'ugly' assault on woman in her own home

A man has been sentenced to 15 weeks in prison for an assault on a woman.
By Mark Payne
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 10:14 BST
Andrew Basey, 30, caused numerous injuries to the victim in a “prolonged and persistent” assault in her home, Teesside Crown Court heard.

He grabbed the woman and punched her in the jaw, said the prosecution.

Basey, who was under the influence of alcohol, then took steps to try to prevent her reporting it by taking her mobile phone.

Teesside Crown Court.Teesside Crown Court.
He pleaded guilty to a charge of common assault. The court was told he has similar previous convictions against ex partners.

He was also subject to a community order at the time of the assault in June this year.

But Peter Sabiston, mitigating, said Basey was making “reasonable progress” and asked that he be allowed to continue with it.

Judge Howard Crowson described the assault as an “ugly incident”.

Basey, of Wynyard Mews Hartlepool, will be released imminently having already served the 15-week sentence while on remand.