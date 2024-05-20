Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hartlepool man has been jailed for flouting a court order and then failing to show up at court three times.

David Rutherford, 46, breached a non-molestation order – similar to a restraining order – by meeting up with a woman he was prohibited from contacting in any way.

The year-long order was made in a family court and was in place until last October.

Teesside Crown Court heard Rutherford, of Rugby Street, Hartlepool, contacted the police himself during the meeting last August following an altercation with the woman.

David Rutherford, from Hartlepool, was jailed for five months at Teesside Crown Court.

He then missed court appearances on October 26 last year and on January 24 and March 28 this year.

In mitigation, it was said the meeting that led to the breach was by mutual consent, and Rutherford believed the order had expired.

But the court heard he had also not complied well with a community order made for an assault conviction involving the same woman.