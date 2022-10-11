Stuart Turnedge, 50, of Windsor Street, Hartlepool, was issued with a domestic violence protection order by Teesside Magistrates’ Court on October 3.

This forbade him from molesting or contacting the woman either directly, indirectly or via social media for 28 days.

He was also instructed to move out of a certain address in Windsor Street for the same period of time and not to enter the street while subject to the order.

Stuart Turnedge, 50, of Hartlepool, was hauled back to Teesside Magistrates' Court just 24 hours after flouting a court order imposed only days earlier.

Yet Turnedge has now admitted breaching the order after returning to the street and arguing on October 5.

He pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before the same court the following day and was jailed for seven days.