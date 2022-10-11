Hartlepool man jailed at Teesside Magistrates' Court after flouting domestic violence protection order within days
A man banned from contacting a woman has been hauled back before magistrates and jailed after he flouted the original court order within days.
Stuart Turnedge, 50, of Windsor Street, Hartlepool, was issued with a domestic violence protection order by Teesside Magistrates’ Court on October 3.
This forbade him from molesting or contacting the woman either directly, indirectly or via social media for 28 days.
He was also instructed to move out of a certain address in Windsor Street for the same period of time and not to enter the street while subject to the order.
Yet Turnedge has now admitted breaching the order after returning to the street and arguing on October 5.
He pleaded guilty to the offence when he appeared before the same court the following day and was jailed for seven days.
The court labelled the offence “so serious” because it was the second time he had breached an order within days.