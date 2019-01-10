Hartlepool man jailed for assault and breaching restraining order preventing contact with partner

A man who persistently visited his partner despite being banned from doing so has been jailed for a year.

The woman invited Owen Parker to stay several times despite a restraining order being in place aimed at preventing contact.

After spending the night together, Parker called the woman names and hit her, Teesside Crown Court was told.

"The couple had spent the night together,"said Jenny Haigh, prosecuting.

"Parker lost his temper in the morning after the woman asked him for cuddle.

"He called her unpleasant names, and slapped her before leaving the house.

"Parker later sent her messages, these were not threatening or abusive, but sending them was in breach of the court's orders."

Parker, 25, of Wharton Street, Hartlepool, admitted five charges of breaching a restraining order, and common assault, all between November 13 and November 15 last year.

The court heard he has previous convictions for 40 offences.

"Many of those are against the same victim, " said Ms Haigh.

"He served two custodial sentences last year for offences against her."

Stephen Constantine, defending, said in mitigation Parker had 'foolishly' accepted invitations to visit the woman.

Mr Constantine added: "While on remand in prison he has received five letters from her asking why she's not been in touch.

"I accept his breaches of the order have been persistent, but this is not a case where he has turned up at the victim's house unwanted and unannounced.

"The couple were practically living together before he was arrested."

Judge Stephen Ashurst jailed Parker for 12 months.

The judge told him: "You were given two short sentences last year for breaching the restraining order.

"The magistrates then gave you a chance by giving you a community sentence for breaching the order again, but within a month you were breaching it yet again.

"You have a long history of non-compliance.

"The restraining order will still be in place when you are released from prison.

"I don't doubt there are strong feelings between the two of you, but you must not contact her until the order expires or it is lifted by magistrates."