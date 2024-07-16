Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Hartlepool man has been jailed for his role in a £1.2m cowboy builders scam.

John Mealin, 39, was part of a gang who in total preyed on more than 20 mainly elderly victims across North Yorkshire and beyond.

The case, known as Operation Zagreb, involved years of painstaking work by North Yorkshire trading standards officers as well as councils and police forces nationwide.

The work carried out by the gang was unnecessary in many instances and customers were charged many times the value of the jobs undertaken.

Their homes were often left in a much worse state, requiring huge amounts of money to put them right.

One of the worst cases involved a couple in their 80s and 90s from Manchester.

They were approached by several of the defendants in 2020 and told their home needed a new roof and rendering costing £70,000.

Work continued for several months with other jobs being undertaken and in total the couple handed over £365,000.

Having examined the work, however, investigators said it was their belief the couple had been overcharged by £347,000.

The court heard that if the house had been demolished and then rebuilt it would have only cost £265,000.

Mealin, of Staindrop Street, was imprisoned for five years and three months after admitting conspiracy to defraud. He was one of three men to receive an immediate jail term at Teesside Crown Court with a fourth defendant receiving a suspended sentence.

Judge Howard Crowson described it as “a wholly dishonest business”.

Six more defendants are to sentenced later this month.