Hartlepool man jailed for more than five years at Teesside Crown Court for robbing victim in his fifties
A Hartlepool man has been given a lengthy jail sentence for attacking and robbing a man last summer.
John David Gray, 30, followed the 55-year-old victim home early in the morning on August 24 last year.
Gray engaged him in conversation before assaulting him and stealing his phone, money and wallet.
Gray, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, denied robbery but was found guilty of the offence following a trial.
Last week he was jailed for five and a half years at Teesside Crown Court.