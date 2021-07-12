Hartlepool man jailed for 'unprovoked attack of a serious nature' on woman

Darren Charles Braham, 52, from Hartlepool, was locked up for four weeks at Teesside Magistrates’ Court after admitting his assaulting his victim in town on May 18 of this year.

The Middlesbrough court decided to imprison him after judging the offence to be “so serious”.

Braham, from Durham Street, on the town’s Headland, was also placed on a restraining order to prevent him from contacting his victim either “directly or indirectly” for the next two years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hartlepool case was heard at Middlesbrough's Teesside Magistrates' Court.

In addition, he must pay her £100 in compensation.

No order was made for court costs and Braham’s guilty plea was taken into account when his sentence was calculated.

No action was taken on a charge of committing a further offence while subject to a conditional discharge imposed by the same court in June of last year.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.