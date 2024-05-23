Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A dangerous man who seriously injured two women in separate attacks is starting a lengthy jail sentence.

Jonah Rochester, 29, fractured one woman’s hip after lifting her up and slamming her to the ground, and strangled another woman before breaking her leg after stamping on it.

Teesside Crown Court heard both women were middle aged and significantly shorter than Rochester, who is well over six feet tall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A judge has now branded him a dangerous offender and jailed him for nine years and three months.

Jonah Rochester from Hartlepool has been jailed for more than nine years. Photo: Cleveland Police.

The first assault happened in May last year when Rochester joined his partner socialising at a neighbour’s where children were also present.

He was asked to leave after a heated discussion with his partner, but returned a short time later still in a rage.

He attacked the occupant of the house when she tried to intervene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prosecutor Annelise Haugstad said: “He grabbed her with both hands, lifted her up and slammed her into a table. He lifted her a second time before slamming her onto the floor.

"As he picked her up he shouted ‘I’m an animal, I’m going to kill her’.”

The 47-year-old victim was unable to move and suffered a fractured hip.

Rochester then punched a policeman who tried to arrest him and also repeatedly tried to bite the officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm and assaulting an emergency worker.

Rochester, of Marshall Close, Hartlepool, was also convicted of grievous bodily harm with intent and strangulation in relation to the second woman.

He went round to her house “full of hell” at 1.30am on July 15 demanding to know where her son was.

As she tried to get Rochester to leave, the two ended up outside. A witness described her being thrown around “like a rag doll”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Haugstad described how he put his hands around her neck and squeezed, then stamped on her right leg while she was on the ground, causing a complex fracture.

Judge Chris Smith said the offences were “worrying” and “troubling”.

Rebecca Brown, defending, said the assaults were directly linked to depression and PTSD Rochester suffered from over the grief of losing his newborn daughter.

She said he was not the same man now having begun medication and counselling and taken many courses while in prison.

Detective Inspector Louise Sproson, from Hartlepool CID, said: “Rochester is a violent individual who caused significant injuries to his victims.

“Cleveland Police welcome this lengthy sentence today which will give him time to reflect on what he has done.